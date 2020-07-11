July 11, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 11, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated July 11, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
North Shore
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov