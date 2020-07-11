There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

