July 13, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 13, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 13, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov