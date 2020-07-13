There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

