Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death today on the island of Oʻahu. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green reports the latest death involves an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.

Today there were a total of 23 new cases in the state for a total of 1,334 reported over the course of the pandemic. The new cases include 20 on Oʻahu, 2 on Hawaiʻi Island and one in a resident who was diagnosed while out of state.

So far 994 people have been released from isolation and 317 COVID-19 cases remain active in the state.

Lt. Gov. Green also noted that Hawaiʻi is currently seeing the tail end of a surge from July 4th activities. Saturday, July 11, had the greatest single day number of reported cases (42) since DOH began tracking cases in late February.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency this morning tweeted:

“We are saddened to report another death from COVID-19. Wash your hands. Keep a physical distance of six feet between non-household members. Wear masks over both mouth and nose. Exercise extreme caution if you must socialize or attend gatherings.”

July 17, 2020

Today’s death is the 16th for the island of O‘ahu. On Maui, six COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic; and one case involved an Kaua‘i resident who was hospitalized out-of-state in Arizona.

Today’s death comes after three deaths reported on Monday, which had occurred over the course of a week July 7-12 and included the following:

One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.

A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.

An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.

