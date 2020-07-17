Today there were a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi for a total of 1,334 reported over the course of the pandemic. The new cases include 20 on Oʻahu, two on Hawaiʻi Island and one in a resident who was diagnosed while out of state. The state Department of Health reports that due to updated testing, three cases were removed from the Oʻahu counts.

So far 994 people have been released from isolation and 317 COVID-19 cases remain active in the state.

Hawaiʻi also reported its 23rd COVID-19 related death today on the island of Oʻahu. The latest death involves an elderly Oʻahu resident over the age of 60 with an underlying health condition, who had been isolating at home with family, according to the state Department of Health.

Lt. Gov. Green also noted that Hawaiʻi is currently seeing the tail end of a surge from July 4th activities. Saturday, July 11, had the greatest single day number of reported cases (42) since DOH began tracking cases in late February.

Today’s death comes after three deaths reported on Monday, which had occurred over the course of a week July 7-12. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted here.

To date, 994 people (75.68%) have recovered including 120 (93%) recovery in Maui County. There are currently 317 active cases in the state, including nine on Maui. As of July 14 at 4:30 p.m., there were 31 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi.

The breakdown by island includes the following:

Oʻahu: 1025 confirmed positive (735 released from isolation);

Maui County: 135 confirmed positive (120 released from isolation);

Hawaiʻi Island: 109 confirmed positive (98 released from isolation); and

Kauaʻi: 43 confirmed positive (41 released from isolation).

Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 22 confirmed positive (and one death)

Pending cases, where the island of residency has not been determined: 3

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 994 individuals released from isolation; and 139 cases (10%) that have required hospitalization. At least 1,232 patients (92%) were residents.

Of the 135 cases in Maui County, at least 120 have been released from isolation, and 25 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are nine active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 16 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has the lowest mortality rate in the US at 1.3 deaths per 100,000.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in the Lahaina, Makawao, Kīhei, Wailuku and Kula zip codes. Of the 135 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku, Kahului and Lahaina had the most cases (more than 20 cases each); followed by Kīhei (11-20 cases); Makawao and Spreckelsville (6-10 cases); and Kula, Hāna, Haʻikū and Molokaʻi (1-5 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 1243 cases recorded *as of July 13 statewide (there are now 1334 cases as of July 17, 2020): 119 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 434 were 20-39 years old (10 of which required hospitalization); 406 were 40-59 years old (35 of which required hospitalization); and 284 were 60+ years old (82 of which required hospitalization).

Maui County has six COVID-19 related deaths

Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.

The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death.

A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.

The fourth case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The fifth Maui case occurred on Monday April 20 and involved a man who had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.

The sixth Maui case was reported on May 3, 2020. The case involved a woman, over the age of 60, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.

Quarantine Updates:

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.

“This decision came through much, much discussion, and we have accessed the situation that we see before us. On the US mainland, we continue to see uncontrolled outbreaks and surges and we don’t believe that that situation would change significantly by Aug. 1st as we had hoped. The outbreaks on the mainland aer also beginning to affect the supply chain of our testing supplies.” said Gov. Ige. He agreed that the developments will make economic recovery more challenging for Hawaiʻi.

The state had previously announced plans to start a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program on Aug. 1, 2020, however Monday’s announcement delays implementation. Under the program, trans-pacific travelers could get a test 72-hours prior to arrival. Under the program, those testing negative for the virus would have been allowed to forgo the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

We asked Maui Mayor Michael Victorino about the impacts to affected residents who face one more month of unemployment, and how the county plans to step in to help. “We have had many assistance programs that are working. Our H.E.L.P. program–we put an additional $4 million into that program to help those people in need of rent, car payments, insurance payments, other payments. We are looking at the unemployment program. I am speaking to Sen. Schatz today and there’s a good chance that the federal government may step in with a CARES 4 Act, and some additional monies may be brought forth for unemployment, but it will be nothing like what we have had in the past. So I’m warning people now that–please be vigilant and start saving money if you can because if you have extra put it aside because we are going to be in dire need.” Mayor Victorino urged those impacted to save funds and spend wisely in the weeks ahead. There are also programs with the Chamber of Commerce and Credit Unions to assist businesses throughout the county.

A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16. This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state would still be subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state has implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.

The state has since selected NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaiʻi’s public airports.

The thermal temperature screening equipment will be installed immediately at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport.