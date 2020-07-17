There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 96. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

