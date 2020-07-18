There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

