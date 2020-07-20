July 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 20, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:46AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

