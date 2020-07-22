Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to Host Facebook Live Virtual Town Hall from Washington, DC

July 22, 2020, 5:24 AM HST · Updated July 22, 1:52 AM
3 Comments
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. PC: file courtesy.

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard host the next in a series of virtual town hall events to update constituents and Hawai‘i residents about COVID-19.

Today’s event begins at 4 p.m. HST, and can be viewed on Facebook Live.

This will be the seventeenth coronavirus-related virtual town hall event that Rep. Gabbard has hosted since the first COVID-19 cases appeared in Hawai‘i.

(a Facebook account is NOT required to watch the event)

 

