Hurricane Local Statement issued July 25 at 4:56AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

South Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Looking Ahead