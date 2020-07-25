PresidentApproves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

July 25, 2020, 4:02 PM HST · Updated July 25, 4:08 PM
×

PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono & The White House Youtube screenshot (3.25.20)

Hurricane Warning Issued for Oahu; Cat 1 Douglas Continues Toward Hawaii (11 a.m. Update)
2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻi
Storm Prep and Kits
Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas
Maui Mayor Issues Emergency Proclamation for Hurricane Douglas
Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts
Maui County Emergency Shelter Plans
Maui Reminded to Conserve Water to Prevent Sewer Spills Due to Hurricane Douglas
PresidentApproves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Hawaii to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas from July 23, 2020 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding by the hurricane in Hawaii, Kauai, Maui, and Honolulu counties.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Dolph A. Diemont has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Diemont said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Meantime, US Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii commented on the support saying, “Federal, State, and County officials are working in concert to prepare as Hurricane Douglas approaches the state. I appreciate the swift approval of this emergency declaration by the administration – which makes available crucial federal resources as we prepare and then recover from the storm.

“While this declaration unlocks important federal resources, I encourage all Hawaii residents to take the time to prepare for the storm by stocking their 14-day emergency kits – and ensuring those kits include facemasks and hand sanitizer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing