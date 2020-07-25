• Hurricane Warning Issued for Oahu; Cat 1 Douglas Continues Toward Hawaii (11 a.m. Update)

President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration for Hawaii.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Hawaii to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas from July 23, 2020 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding by the hurricane in Hawaii, Kauai, Maui, and Honolulu counties.

Dolph A. Diemont has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Diemont said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Meantime, US Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii commented on the support saying, “Federal, State, and County officials are working in concert to prepare as Hurricane Douglas approaches the state. I appreciate the swift approval of this emergency declaration by the administration – which makes available crucial federal resources as we prepare and then recover from the storm.

“While this declaration unlocks important federal resources, I encourage all Hawaii residents to take the time to prepare for the storm by stocking their 14-day emergency kits – and ensuring those kits include facemasks and hand sanitizer.”