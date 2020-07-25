• Hurricane Warning Issued for Oahu; Cat 1 Douglas Continues Toward Hawaii (11 a.m. Update)

• 2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻi

• Storm Prep and Kits

• Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas

• Maui Mayor Issues Emergency Proclamation for Hurricane Douglas

• Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts

Mayor Michael Victorino announced the County of Maui will open emergency shelters on Maui Island at 7 p.m. tonight (Saturday, July 25). Shelters on Lanai and Molokai will open tomorrow (Sunday, July 26) at 7 a.m. Opening times and locations may change depending upon the weather.

Residents are strongly encouraged to shelter IN PLACE because space is limited at the emergency shelters due to physical distancing precautions.

“I ask everyone to first consider sheltering in place, at home or with friends or relatives, while maintaining physical distancing and good hygiene,” Mayor Victorino said. “Emergency shelters are available for residents who have no shelter in place options.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Note: Emergency shelters provide space only. Residents seeking shelter must bring anything they need, including food, water, medicine, face masks, hand sanitizer and blankets. Pets will need to be in a hard case kennel. Please also remember to bring pet food and supplies. People seeking shelter will be required to wear face masks, and they will undergo a health screening, including temperature checks, before entering the shelter.

Emergency shelter locations tentatively set to open at 7 p.m. this evening are:

Maui High School (pet friendly site)

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium (pet friendly)

King Kekaulike High School (pet friendly site)

Lahaina Intermediate School

Hana High School

Tentatively set to open at 7 a.m. Sunday: