Hurricane Douglas Within 55 Miles of Kahului, Maui (Update: 11 a.m.)July 26, 2020, 10:53 AM HST · Updated July 26, 11:41 AM
Douglas is now 55 miles ENE of Kahului, Maui and 140 miles E of Honolulu. It remains a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds near 85 mph.
The eye of Hurricane Douglas is being tracked by the North Kohala and Molokai WSR-88D radars as the tropical cyclone moves west-northwest at 16 mph. The track currently places the center of the system east of Maui County.
Hurricane Hunters from the Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron continue to conduct missions through Douglas and have observed Douglas experiencing southerly vertical wind shear.
Maui remains under a Hurricane Warning.
Flood Advisory
A Flood Advisory is also in effect for Maui Island until 1 p.m. At 10:02 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Paia, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Haliimaile, Pauwela, Kipahulu, Makawao, Paia, Haiku-Pauwela, Huelo, Kula, Pukalani, Nahiku, Kaupo and Hana.
The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
11 a.m. Update: Sun Jul 26 2020
LOCATION…21.2N 155.7W
ABOUT 55 MI…90 KM ENE OF KAHULUI HAWAII
ABOUT 140 MI…230 KM E OF HONOLULU HAWAII
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…987 MB…29.15 INCHES
Watches/Warnings:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe; Oahu; Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Hawaii County; and Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef
What it means:
- A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.
- A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case imminently on Hawaii County and within the next 36 hours over portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.
- A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.
11 a.m. Update:
At 1100 AM HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Douglas was
located near latitude 21.2 North, longitude 155.7 West. Douglas is
moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this
motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the
forecast track, Douglas will pass near, or over, the islands from
Maui to Kauai today and tonight.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher
gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but
Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves through the
islands.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles
(185 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in portions of Maui County
today, on Oahu by this afternoon, and on Kauai and Niihau tonight.
Tropical Storm conditions are imminent across portions of the Big
Island. Due to the steep terrain of the islands, hurricane-force
wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area.
SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian
Islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially
destructive surf along exposed shores.
STORM SURGE: The combination of higher than predicted water
levels, dangerous storm surge, and large breaking waves will raise
water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center
of Douglas.
RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to
affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands today into Monday.
Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui
County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts up to 15
inches in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening
flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises
on small streams. Douglas could produce an additional 2 to 4 inches
of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.
Key messages for Douglas can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header HFOTCDCP2 and WMO header WTPA32 PHFO.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM HST.
Next complete advisory at 500 PM HST.