West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

