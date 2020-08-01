The Realtors Association of Maui launches a two-week-long virtual food drive today to help the Maui Food Bank continue to provide hunger relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spearheaded by RAM’s public relations committee, the “Got Rice?” campaign runs Aug. 1 through 15 and aims to collect $10,000 to fill the Maui Food Bank’s shelves with bags of rice.

“Even though many agencies within RAM are holding various food drives, fundraisers and other community service efforts, the PR committee felt it was perfect timing for RAM to unite its members on one focused initiative,” said committee member Melissa Salvador. “We have such a large organization that if every member just contributed a little bit, we could make a huge impact for the Maui Food Bank in our community’s biggest time of need.”

The committee narrowed its focus to rice because it is one of the Maui Food Bank’s most-needed items, as well as a pantry staple that can be prepared any number of ways. There are four donation amounts: $20, $50, $100 and $200. A $20 donation will buy 40 pounds of rice, $50 buys 100 pounds, $100 buys 200 pounds, and $200 buys 400 pounds.

Organizers say that more than ever, food and monetary donations are needed to meet the rising demand and help feed those who are at risk of going hungry in Maui County.

“We are so thankful for the rice drive, ‘Got Rice,’ that is being sponsored by RAM,” said Maui Food Bank Development Director Marlene Rice. “In the past, the Maui Food Bank has served 10,000 people a month. Currently, the food bank is providing food for 35,000 people a month who are experiencing food scarcity. And those numbers are expected to rise. In the last few months, the food bank has distributed over 2 million pounds of food throughout Maui County, including Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, to people in need of hunger relief. Working together, we can make a difference—a very special mahalo to RAM for all they are doing to help the hungry in Maui County.”

To make a donation, visit https://mauifoodbank.org/project/ram.