An investigation is underway into the death of a 44-year-old male officer with the Maui Police Department.

Police responded to a gunshot call at a home in Waikapū at around 8:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police reports. The individual reportedly died on scene and was identified as a member of the Maui Police Department.

Police say the man was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

*Video above is a procession to the Wailuku Forensic Facility following the incident.