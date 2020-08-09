Effective Tuesday, Aug. 11, all travelers arriving in a Maui County port or airport must follow the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. The quarantine includes travel between Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The County of Maui is in the process of posting transportation-related information and resources on its website at www.MauiCounty.gov.

All travelers will be required to visit the County’s website to fill out the County of Maui Mandatory Travel Declaration Form. Government personnel will also be available at airports and harbors to assist travelers with completing the forms.

“Our County departments and staff have worked very hard throughout the weekend to prepare for Tuesday’s reinstitution of the interisland travel quarantine,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I want to thank all of them as they continue to finalize documents and protocols in partnership with the Governor’s Office and other Counties. Once again, I ask everyone in Maui County and across our state to avoid non-essential travel at this time.”

Travelers may seek an essential work or medical exemption for their trip to Maui County by emailing their request to [email protected]. Travelers are encouraged to submit travel exemption requests as far in advance of their trips as possible.

Travelers seeking an exemption will need to attach to the email :

Copy of a government identification for each traveler.

Medical Exemption – Letter from treating physician stating the appointment date(s) and if a companion is needed for travel.

– Letter from treating physician stating the appointment date(s) and if a companion is needed for travel. Essential Work Exemption – Letter from employer describing the essential work that will be conducted in Maui County as well as the travel dates.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Travel exemptions only allow travelers to conduct their essential function as well as travel to and from their essential functions. For example, a worker would only be allowed to leave their place of lodging for essential work purposes.

Examples of requests that do not qualify for a travel exemption:

Trips to see family and/or friends

Pre-travel COVID-19 negative test

Travel identified as personal errands, such as renovation of a property.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Out-of-State Arrivals: On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. This quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This takes effect on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, and remains in effect through Aug. 31, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.