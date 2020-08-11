By Wendy Osher

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he will consider the reinstitution of restrictions and closures in Maui County if the daily average number of cases increases to 5-7 by Monday.

“Do not be surprised in the next couple of days we jump astronomically. I’m looking at 15 to 18 new cases that they call ‘are in the queue’ and have not been confirmed, but are probably positive,” said Mayor Victorino during an afternoon press conference yesterday.

According to Mayor Victorino, some of the suspected new cases are travel related to Oʻahu. “That’s why the quarantine of people coming in from the neighbor islands, especially Oʻahu is so very important because of the outbreak there has continuously stayed at by a high number.”

The newly reinstated neighbor island quarantine takes effect today, according to the latest 11th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation issued by the governor.

Interisland travelers landing on Oʻahu do not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu; however, when returning to Maui, a two-week quarantine is required. “We are discouraging any non-essential travel. In fact, some of the cases that you’re going to hear about tomorrow and the next day were people who went down for parties and events on Oʻahu that have contracted the disease and brought it back here to Maui County,” said Mayor Victorino.

According to the mayor, new cases in the state have jumped 330% in one month’s time. A month ago on July 8, there were 1094 cases. Yesterday, the statewide count had risen to 3638. Here on Maui cases rose 35% over the same period with 56 new cases since last month.

Yesterday, of the 140 cases in the state, there was only one new case on Maui. Maui’s case count has remained in the single digits recently with 3 cases on Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

“Our numbers seem to be slow, but the numbers are going to jump…” said Mayor Victorino. This is why today, “we’re starting our all travelers to Maui County–via airports or harbor–are required to complete the mandatory travel declaration form that we have developed,” he said.

“We want everyone to understand that the numbers are moving quite rapidly and quite high; and so we need to do this right now to slow it down, and make sure that Maui stays safe. We’ve worked so hard,” said Mayor Victorino.

“I do not want to close down Maui. I do not want to take the actions Oʻahu has been taking–closing down bars and our parks and all the other amenities that you truly enjoys the people of Maui County; however, as the cases do not start to come down over the next week, week-and-a-half… In fact, I would say by probably next week Monday, if we’ve been averaging at least five to seven cases day over that period of time, I will start considering reclosing or stepping back our reopening of Maui County,” said Mayor Victorino.

“So it really falls on you, the people of Maui County. When you travel, if you have to travel, travel safely. When you come back, make sure you quarantine until… the 14 days are up. If you’re one of those essential workers, you can quarantine place, go to your job site, do whatever work necessary and return back to your lodging or your home and stay there. Keep your family safe. Separate from your family if you have traveled. Have your own bathroom if possible. Do all the necessary steps for sanitation, good hygiene, wearing of masks–and again, wearing the masks properly and wearing the right masks,” Mayor Victorino concluded.