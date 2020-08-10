BREAKING: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 CasesAugust 10, 2020, 12:26 PM HST · Updated August 10, 12:27 PM Wendy Osher · 11 Comments
The state Department of Health is reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths on the island of Oʻahu. Details surrounding the cases is still forthcoming. This also comes as the state reports another triple digit increase in new cases with 140 new cases today including 138 on Oʻahu and one case each on Maui and Kauaʻi.
Cases by island include:
- Hawaiʻi County: 131 (14 active; 117 released from isolation; 4 required hospitalization)
- Honolulu County: 3249 (1948 active; 1274 released from isolation; 209 required hospitalization; 27 deaths)
- Kauaʻi County: 49 (3 active; 46 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization;
- Maui County: 186 (31 active; 149 released from isolation; 26 required hospitalization; 6 deaths)
- Pending: 0
- Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 242 cases (7%) that have required hospitalization. At least 3,408 (94%) patients were residents.
Of the 186 cases in Maui County, at least 149 have been released from isolation, and 26 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 31 active cases in Maui County.
To date, there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 27 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 2.2 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.
In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), Kula (96790) and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Of the 184 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku and Kahului had the most cases (31-60 cases each); followed by Lahaina, Kīhei, Kula, Makawao, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū (6-30 cases each); and Hāna and Molokaʻi (1-5 cases each).
Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 2425 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 3 statewide (updated weekly): 302 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 918 were 20-39 years old (20 of which required hospitalization); 751 were 40-59 years old (57 of which required hospitalization; and four deaths); and 454 were 60+ years old (102 of which required hospitalization; and 21 deaths).
Laboratory Testing Data
As of Aug. 8, there have been 141,944 total individuals tested by Clinical and State Laboratories. Of that number, 3,346 were positive, 138,579 were negative, and 19 test results were inconclusive.
QUARANTINE UPDATES:
Out-of-State Arrivals: On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. This quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.
Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This takes effect on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, and remains in effect through Aug. 31, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.
Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.
SCHOOL UPDATES:
Oʻahu Public Schools on Complete Distance Learning for First 4 Weeks: Public schools on Oʻahu will go to complete distance learning for students for the first four weeks of the new school year. Schools will start on Oʻahu on Aug. 17 as previously announced. This change does not effect existing plans on the neighbor islands.
DOE Neighbor Island Meetings on Aug. 10 and 11: Hawaiʻi Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said she would be meeting with neighbor island Complex Area Superintendents and their principal teams on Monday and Tuesday Aug. 10 and 11. “There was an urgency on Oʻahu given the number of case counts we were seeing here; but we will discuss whether or not the neighbor island superintendents and their district teams see a need to use a same four week distance learning design to start the school year,” said Dr. Kishimoto.
Start Date for Students Currently Stands at Aug. 17: The Hawaiʻi Board of Education on Thursday night (July 30, 2020) voted to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks to Aug. 17th. The board postponed action on a separate motion that sought to waive the statutory law that requires 180 days of instruction, and will revisit the matter at a later date.
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 31)
- (Aug. 10) Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Details are forthcoming. According to data compiled by the state Department of Health, all are on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Aug.7) An O‘ahu man, older than 60, who passed away on Aug. 7. His death is being recorded as the 31st since the pandemic began.
- (Aug. 6) *Case removed from count. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. (This case has since been removed from the tally. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition).
- (Aug. 6) An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.
- (July 27) A Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions has died. Department of Health officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
- (July 23) State officials extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday, July 22 and was included in the July 23rd recap.
- (July 22) An Oʻahu man, between 40-59 years-of-age was the state’s 25th COVID-19 related death. The death was reported late Tuesday, June 21. This was the fourth COVID-19 death in this age group.
- (July 17) An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, was the 24th death due to coronavirus for Hawai‘i. The woman died on Thursday, July 16, and her passing was reported the following day.
- (July 17) Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death involving an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.
- (July 11-12 weekend) One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.
- (July 12) A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.
- (July 7) An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.
- (July 3) An elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.
- (June 26) An elderly Honolulu man was the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death prior to this was on May 3, one-and-a-half months earlier.
- (May 3) The 17th death is a woman, over the age of 60 on Maui, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.
- (April 27) The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April.
- (April 26) An O‘ahu man, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions passed away on April 26. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
- (April 24) The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.
- (April 20) The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health reports that two additional coronavirus related deaths occurred on April 20, bringing the total in the state to 12 since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020. The deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both were men, 65-years-old, or older. On Maui, the man who passed had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year, according to state Health officials. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.
- (April 19) The fourth Maui case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
- (April 11) A woman, over 65-years-old is the ninth death from COVID-19. State officials say she had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus when she was hospitalized on O‘ahu.
- (April 7) A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.
- (April 8) The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death. The person who passed was identified as an adult male resident over the age of 65.
- (April 6) Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.
- (April 4) An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed on April 4, and based on preliminary information, this case was travel-related in that the person may have been exposed to someone who had traveled. He had been hospitalized.
- (April 3) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly Oʻahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.
- (April 2) Hawaiʻi officials confirm a second COVID-19 related death in the state.
- (March 30). Governor David Ige offered condolences to the family of an individual, as the state reported it’s first death linked to the COVID-19 virus. The individual passed away on March 20 and was identified as an older adult male resident of Oʻahu who was hospitalized with multiple medical issues and did have a positive COVID-19 exposure, according to state Health officials. The presumptive positive result came back from a private lab.
