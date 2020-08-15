There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead