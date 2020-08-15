August 15, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 15, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 15, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov