Drive-through COVID-19 testing takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park in Kahului.

Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Participants who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic : Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose

: Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) : Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We know there are concerns in our community with recent cases and we want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide another drive-through testing,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “While we continue to hold these events when possible, we encourage anyone who is worried to call their doctor or visit a local medical care provider. We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.