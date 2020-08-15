Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Keōpūolani ParkAugust 15, 2020, 1:13 PM HST · Updated August 15, 1:13 PM 0 Comments
Drive-through COVID-19 testing takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park in Kahului.
Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.
Participants who get tested are asked to bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask
- Criteria for Molecular testing:
- Symptomatic:
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
- Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
- Recent travel to Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
“We know there are concerns in our community with recent cases and we want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide another drive-through testing,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “While we continue to hold these events when possible, we encourage anyone who is worried to call their doctor or visit a local medical care provider. We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
- Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.