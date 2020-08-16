There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

