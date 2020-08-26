A fourth Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului (780 Onehee Avenue across from Maui Waena School).

In July, the Bayanihan Food Distribution raised $6,650 in donations and distributed 825 food packages including 1205 plate lunches, 4,162 canned goods, 381 bags of rice, 8,990 pounds of produce, 1,620 packages of noodles, 610 dozens of eggs, 1,000 Pepsi beverages, 726 jars of spaghetti sauce, 825 rolls of toilet paper, 3,294 snacks and 1,000 pounds of dragon fruit.

The upcoming drive-through food distribution is open to the public and begins at 9:30 a.m., and continues until the supplies of hot food, produce and assorted groceries are exhausted.

For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Onehee Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Drivers are reminded not to impede traffic or block driveways.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani in cooperation with businesses, individuals and other community organizations including the Maui Filipino Community Council.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981, or via email to [email protected]