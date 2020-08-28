August 28, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 28, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 28, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind around 10 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov