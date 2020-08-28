There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind around 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead