Imua Family Services and partner agencies are holding a free drive-through community resource event on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kahului at Imua’s Early Childhood Development Center on South Wākea Avenue in Kahului.

The event will give the community free information on health insurance and answers to questions about resources available to the community.

“We are helping individuals through the process of obtaining health insurance… its available for everyone but it’s complicated and we know that it’s complicated. We want to make sure that especially right now during the time of a health pandemic that people have the health insurance that they need and that they are allowed to have. We’re here to help you with that,” said Imua Executive Director, Dean Wong. “All of the services that we provide as an organization are still functioning and our 55 early childhood professional staff and therapists are all busy providing services to those in our community.”

The event is put on in collaboration with the Department of Human Services Med-QUEST Division.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Appointments are encouraged, but drop-ins are welcome. Call (808) 244-7467 to schedule an appointment.

Safety precautions will be enforced, and face masks are required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow the directions provided when pulling in.