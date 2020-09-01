By Wendy Osher

Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Old Wailuku Courthouse

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney recently reported two positive COVID-19 cases, according to Maui Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishida. Both individuals are asymptomatic and in self quarantine until released by the Department of Health, which is monitoring them daily.

Five additional employees remain in self isolation. The five employees tested negative with a second test pending, according to Nishida who spoke at an afternoon press conference hosted by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

All of the affected employees work in the Old Courthouse Building on South High Street.

The State Department of Health has worked with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to identify the close contacts. Yesterday, all 47 employees who work in the Old Wailuku Courthouse were tested with rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. The results were available that day where the second positive case was identified.

“Professional cleaners have been disinfecting the Old Wailuku Courthouse and the prosecuting attorney’s office continues to take proactive preventative measures against COVID-19. All employees wear face masks at work, plexiglass barriers are installed between their desks, employees take temperature checks before entering the building, employees’ work areas are sanitized three times a day and they wash their hands repeatedly at the same times,” said Josiah Nishida, Maui Deputy Managing Direction.

The department remains operational with deputy prosecuting attorneys teleworking, working staggered schedules and making court appearances via teleconference. Cases are being filed electronically and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office employees will be retested on Thursday at Keōpūolani Park.

Department of Public Works Reports One COVID-19 Positive Case at Molokaʻi Baseyard

The Department of Public Works was notified late yesterday afternoon that an employee who works at the Molokaʻi Baseyard has also tested positive. The positive individual was contacted by the state Department of Health and is in self-isolation at home.

Close contacts have been identified and are also in self-isolation. DOH contact tracers are working with the department to further investigate the confirmed case and about 20 county employees at the baseyard have been tested.

The department ordered deep cleaning of the baseboard and vehicles. That happened this morning and essential functions are expected to be maintained at the baseyard as employees continue to maintain physical distancing and wearing face coverings as much as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Available on Maui and Molokaʻi

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park in Central Maui. Testing will also be available on Tuesday Sept. 8 at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokaʻi.

Other New Cases at Hoapili Hale (Maui Courts) and Maui Police Department

Also today, the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced today that employees at three different facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, including an employee at Hoapili Hale on Maui. There are now 10 confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide – eight on Oʻahu, one on Hawaiʻi island, and one on Maui.

And the Maui Police Department now has a total of 10 employees at the Wailuku Police Station who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported at the department on Aug. 27. Police say thus far, all 10 of the COVID-19 positive individuals work out of the Wailuku Police Station and are a combination of sworn and civilian employees who have limited contact with the general public. Also none of the affected people are considered “first line,” meaning they are not from patrol, traffic, investigations (Detectives) or school resource officers.