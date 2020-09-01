County officials report that the Maui Department of Parks and Recreation has received multiple complaints from neighbors near the outside basketball courts at Kahului Elementary School.

Mayor Victorino says the complaints involve players and spectators who have not been observing physical distancing and not wearing face masks while not in active play.

Due to complaints and violations, Mayor Victorino says the department is prepared to close the Kahului courts for two weeks as early as tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 2nd if necessary if people fail to practice health and safety protocols.

“Closing outdoor courts is not something we want to do, but it may be necessary if people fail to practice health and safety protocols,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need everyone to understand the importance of complying with safe habits such as observing physical distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings.”

Outdoor courts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

County officials issued the following reminders:

People who are not feeling well or experiencing shortness of breath or a fever should stay home.

Face masks need to be worn at all times unless on the court actively playing.

Everyone waiting to participate must maintain at least 6 feet of physical separation, except for those within an immediate household.

Total participants must not exceed 10 players on a court at a time.

Players should refrain from handshakes, high fives and fist or elbow bumps.

County officials say other outdoor basketball courts throughout the island have also been a source of concern and will be monitored to determine if additional steps are required.