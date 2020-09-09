10-12 Foot Shark Sighted off of Ho‘okipa Beach Park, Maui

September 9, 2020, 4:21 PM HST · Updated September 9, 4:21 PM
0 Comments


Shark warning signs were posted along the Hamakuapoko coastline on Maui after a large shark was observed in nearshore waters off of Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 2:15 p.m.

Maui Fire officials say the 10 to 12 foot shark was seen biting a turtle approximately 150 yards from shore in an area off of Hamakuapoko Point.

The shark was within 10 feet from surfers in the area, but showed no aggression towards them, according to Maui Fire officials.

As a precaution, County of Maui Ocean Safety Officers posted warning signs and alerted beachgoers to stay out of the water.

