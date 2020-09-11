September 11, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 11, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 11, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov