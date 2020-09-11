There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

