September 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 14, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 14, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 3:35PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Light east southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light south wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

