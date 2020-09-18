Fire Along Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku Burns Quarter Acre

September 18, 2020, 11:15 AM HST · Updated September 18, 11:15 AM
0 Comments
×

WAILUKU FIRE: There is a large fire near 1853 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku. Police and Fire Department are on scene. Please avoid the area. #MauiNow Video credit: Ken Stokes

Posted by MauiNow.com on Friday, September 18, 2020

 

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui firefighters extinguished a quarter acre brush fire in a gulch along Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku on Thursday night.

The fire was reported behind 1831 and 1843 Wili Pā Loop at around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020.  Crews contained the fire by 10:40 p.m. and had the fire extinguished by 11:41 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews responding to the scene included Engine 10 from Wailuku and Engine 10 and Tanker 10 from Kahului.  Conditions on scene included light winds of 5 to 10 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing