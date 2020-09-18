WAILUKU FIRE: There is a large fire near 1853 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku. Police and Fire Department are on scene. Please avoid the area. #MauiNow Video credit: Ken Stokes Posted by MauiNow.com on Friday, September 18, 2020

Maui firefighters extinguished a quarter acre brush fire in a gulch along Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku on Thursday night.

The fire was reported behind 1831 and 1843 Wili Pā Loop at around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020. Crews contained the fire by 10:40 p.m. and had the fire extinguished by 11:41 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews responding to the scene included Engine 10 from Wailuku and Engine 10 and Tanker 10 from Kahului. Conditions on scene included light winds of 5 to 10 mph.