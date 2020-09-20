There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead