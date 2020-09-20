September 20, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 20, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov