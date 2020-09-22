US Representative Tulsi Gabbard hosts a Facebook Live virtual town hall event from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m.

She will discuss what still needs to be done to improve Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 testing and tracing operations and the outbreak at Hilo’s Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home that has claimed the lives of 24 [now 25] veterans.

She will also talk about the latest news from Congress on emergency assistance and this week’s vote to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook and on the Congresswoman’s website.

This will be the 22nd coronavirus-related virtual town hall event that Rep. Gabbard has hosted since the first COVID-19 cases appeared in Hawai‘i.