Rep. Gabbard’s Live Town Hall on Crisis at Hilo Veteran Home, Averting Federal Government Shutdown 

September 22, 2020, 9:34 AM HST · Updated September 22, 9:50 AM
0 Comments
×

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. PC: file courtesy.

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard hosts a Facebook Live virtual town hall event from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m.

She will discuss what still needs to be done to improve Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 testing and tracing operations and the outbreak at Hilo’s Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home that has claimed the lives of 24 [now 25] veterans.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She will also talk about the latest news from Congress on emergency assistance and this week’s vote to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook and on the Congresswoman’s website.

This will be the 22nd coronavirus-related virtual town hall event that Rep. Gabbard has hosted since the first COVID-19 cases appeared in Hawai‘i.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing