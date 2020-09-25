There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.

Looking Ahead