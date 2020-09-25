September 25, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 25, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 25, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov