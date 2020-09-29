There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

