September 29, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 29, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 29, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
