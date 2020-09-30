The Roselani Place assisted living community on Maui has had a total of 59 COVID-19 infections since mid-August. The positive cases include 31 staff and 28 residents.

There are currently 12 active cases, including nine residents and three staff.

This week there were three residents that were not tested on Sept. 25, that have since been tested, and all three came back negative.

“Similar to last week, we have been directed to continue testing staff every two days and residents

every four days. This could change moving forward, depending on future test results,” said Karl Drucks with Paradigm Senior Living, the management company for Roselani Place Senior Living.

“We are optimistic with our most recent testing this week on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27; positivity testing is

down to 0% (0 positives out of a total 132 tested). Though our positivity percentage is very low, we appreciate the community’s understanding about the continued policy to restrict visitors into the community,” said Drucks.

There were 87 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Tuesday, including 80 on the island of O‘ahu, three on Hawai‘i Island, and two each in Maui County and in residents diagnosed outside of the state. The Maui cases included one in Kīhei and one on Molokaʻi, for a cumulative total of 390 cases I Maui County over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 134, with two new deaths reported yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. One was a man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death was a woman, in the 50 to 59-year-old age category, with no known underlying health conditions. She too had been hospitalized.