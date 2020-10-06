UPDATE: Kahoma Fire Burns 10 Acres in West Maui, 90% Contained

October 6, 2020, 10:36 AM HST · Updated October 6, 2:13 PM
Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
×

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Update: (1:56 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020)

    A fire in the Kahoma area of West Maui has burned 10 acres and is 90% contained as of 1:56 p.m.  The fire was first reported at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a ridge area mauka of the Lahaina Bypass.

    Responding units include Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Tanker 14, Air 1, and assistance from a West Maui Land Co Tanker and Loader.

    Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire is unknown.

    SPONSORED VIDEO

    LAHAINA FIRE: (10:18 a.m. Oct. 6, 20)

    Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported in the Kahoma area of West Maui, in a ridge mauka of the Lahaina Bypass.

    More ground crews and air assets are being dispatched to the scene and are positioning themselves at strategic locations to battle the blaze.

    The department’s Air-1 helicopter is starting water drops in the mauka section of the fire and we have reports of natural barriers on the west side of the fire.

    On another note, recent drought conditions have left many water sources in the area dry.   Two weeks ago, the Maui Department of Water Supply issued a reminder to customers in West Maui to conserve water.

    West Maui consumers continue to receive domestic water with groundwater wells producing water at full capacity to make up for the loss of surface water supply, estimated at 1 million to 1.5 million gallons per day.

    Stay with us for more details as they become available.

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: C. Bergson.

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: Jon Ochoa

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: Heather Meisterheim

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: Heather Meisterheim

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: Maui Fire Department.

    Kahoma fire (10.6.20) PC: Maui Fire Department.

    Wendy Osher
    Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

    View Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    BREAKING NEWS 
    TEXT ALERTS     Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
    floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
    Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
    E-Mail:
     

    Learn More
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

      Weekly Newsletter

      ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
      This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

      I Understand, Show Comments
        View Categories
        Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing