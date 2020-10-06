+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Update: (1:56 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020)

A fire in the Kahoma area of West Maui has burned 10 acres and is 90% contained as of 1:56 p.m. The fire was first reported at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a ridge area mauka of the Lahaina Bypass.

Responding units include Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Tanker 14, Air 1, and assistance from a West Maui Land Co Tanker and Loader.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire is unknown.

SPONSORED VIDEO

LAHAINA FIRE: (10:18 a.m. Oct. 6, 20)

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported in the Kahoma area of West Maui, in a ridge mauka of the Lahaina Bypass.

More ground crews and air assets are being dispatched to the scene and are positioning themselves at strategic locations to battle the blaze.

The department’s Air-1 helicopter is starting water drops in the mauka section of the fire and we have reports of natural barriers on the west side of the fire.

On another note, recent drought conditions have left many water sources in the area dry. Two weeks ago, the Maui Department of Water Supply issued a reminder to customers in West Maui to conserve water.

West Maui consumers continue to receive domestic water with groundwater wells producing water at full capacity to make up for the loss of surface water supply, estimated at 1 million to 1.5 million gallons per day.

Stay with us for more details as they become available.