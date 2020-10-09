There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northeast wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead