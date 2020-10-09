October 09, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 9, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 9, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northeast wind.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov