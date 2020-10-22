In a news briefing today, Gov. David Ige addressed the recent COVID-19 outbreak on Lāna‘i saying, “We are working with Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino, Sen. English and Rep. DeCoite to aggressively respond. DOH is sending a testing team today and there will be community testing on Saturday … We are going to continue working with everyone to identify, isolate, and treat those who are infected.”

He added that DHS and HI-EMA helped to secure 2,500 masks that will be distributed on Lāna‘i.

Rep. Lynn DeCoite (D- Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi and East Maui) says she is working with her colleagues to address the recent COVID-19 cases on the island of Lānaʻi, which had surged to at least 37 confirmed cases, with an additional probable case by Thursday evening.

On Wednesday night cases had grown to 20 after an initial report of four cases on Tuesday. Lānaʻi had been COVID free up prior to this.

“Today I met with the Governor, Mayor Victorino and Senator English regarding the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases on Lānaʻi. The Mayor is taking the lead on the response efforts and has final say on any shutdown measures that may occur.

The call to shutdown Lānaʻi will be made depending on the positivity rate on island and in consultation with the Department of Health.

Today, I am encouraging all Lānaʻi residents to shelter-in-place. This is not a mandate, but a request to help stop the spread. Please don’t go out unless you absolutely need to and take advantage of any delivery and curbside pick-up options that are available to you and your ʻohana.

I know everyone on Lānaʻi is concerned. The community has been so vigilant and protective, the news of these cases comes as a big blow and reality check that we cannot let our guard down.

I will continue to work with the Maui DOH office, the Mayor, Senator English and HiEMA to ensure that the Lānaʻi community and its residents receive the resources and services they need. Everyone is working to keep the community safe and to address this situation with care and compassion in a timely manner.

Special Mahalo to Garret Marrero of Maui Brewing Co. who is sending hand sanitizer and facemasks over to Lānaʻi on Saturday. All of Maui Nui, and the state of Hawai’i stands with Lānaʻi residents as they go through this, we will move forward together.

Please help by responding to health officials if they call you. Please continue to be vigilant, Wash your hands, Wear your masks and Watch your Distance.” Stated Rep. DeCoite.

Mayor Victorino announces 800 PCR tests and 11,300 masks provided for Lāna‘i; virtual community meeting set for Friday

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that 800 PCR tests and 11,300 masks are being provided to Lāna‘i residents and local health officials to assist COVID-19 operations on the island.

The County is also partnering to provide a virtual community meeting tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. , where the Hawaii National Guard will present COVID-19 health-related information for the Lāna‘i community.

PCR tests and PPE for Lāna‘i Community

Mayor Victorino will be traveling to Lāna‘i tomorrow morning to coordinate emergency resources and support operations. Five hundred KN95 masks and 10,800 surgical masks will be flown over to the island along with five cases of gloves and sanitation/disinfectant materials.

The 800 PCR tests are already on island. The County has also partnered with the State of Hawai‘i and federal government to ready additional resources for surge testing capabilities.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be sending a few thousand surgical masks, cloth masks, sanitizer, cleaning solutions and gloves to Lāna‘i, with the assistance of the US Coast Guard.

Crews will be disinfecting facilities and public places, including Lāna‘i Airport, Mānele Harbor, Lāna‘i Senior Center and County offices.

“We want to thank our police and fire departments, Hawai‘i National Guard, Lt. Gov. Green and US Coast Guard for helping to coordinate this effort,” Mayor Victorino said. “We also want to give a special thanks to Expeditions Lāna‘i for helping to transport PPE to our Lāna‘i community.”

The County continues to work closely with the Maui District Health Office, Maui Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii National Guard to provide necessary assistance to local officials with the Lāna‘i Emergency Preparedness Medical Sector and Lāna‘i Incident Command Post.

“MEMA and our Emergency Operations Center Command staff remains in constant contact with Lāna‘i Incident Commanders Lt. Bryan Manlapao and Sgt. Kimberly Masse on any resource needs for the island,” MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya said.

Lāna‘i Virtual Community Meeting

Lāna‘i residents are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual community meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. via ZOOM.

Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3ol3EoH.

The presentation will include information on signs and symptoms, chain of infection, PPE, mitigation steps and other guidance.

“We want to mahalo the Hawaii National Guard and its medical team as well as Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Lynn DeCoite for hosting this virtual meeting our Lāna‘i community,” Mayor Victorino said.

Testing Saturday on Lāna‘i

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Old Dole Administration Building. Testing is by appointment ONLY. Please call Lāna‘i Community Health Center at (808) 565-6919 or Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic at (808) 565-6423.

Additionally, the County has been notified that a group of passengers flew into Lāna‘i Airport this afternoon on a chartered plane as part of a pre-planned organized trip. All passengers have completed the Safe Travels Digital Form, with confirmed negative tests from the State’s trusted testing and travel partners. The group was transported directly to their hotel, where they will remain for the duration of their stay and will not interact with the public.

“We are monitoring the situation on Lāna‘i very closely and urge all our Lāna‘i visitors and residents to continue wearing their masks, keeping physical distance from others and getting tested,” Mayor Victorino said. “I humbly ask for your prayers for all of our Lāna‘i families as we overcome these challenges together.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit MauiCounty.gov or MauiNuiStrong.net.