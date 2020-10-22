Mayor Michael Victorino announced Wednesday the launch of a $1 million Small Business Mortgage & Relief direct payment program to provide a lifeline for businesses struggling to survive COVID-19 impacts. The County of Maui is partnering with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, which is administering the mortgage and rent relief program.

“Commercial rent and mortgage relief is a top priority for most businesses,” Mayor Victorino said. “This CARES Act funding provides a lifeline to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing goods and services to our community and jobs that keep food on the table for local families. We need to help these businesses remain open, especially as we are getting back on the road to economic recovery.”

Beginning on Oct. 22, interested business owners can visit MauiChamber.com and click on the Small Business Mortgage & Rent Relief button. There, prospective businesses can find applications and information on eligibility, requirements, needed documentation and funding.

Applications will be taken until Nov. 15, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

“We are grateful to Mayor Victorino for this CARES Act funding to provide urgent commercial mortgage and rent relief to qualified small and economically disadvantaged businesses located in Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi,” Maui Chamber of Commerce President Pamela Tumpap said. “This will relieve a portion of their now unmanageable commercial mortgage or commercial rent debt. It also benefits commercial lenders and lessors by helping them pay mounting utility and maintenance bills that have been piling up as well.”

The Small Business Mortgage & Rent Relief direct payment program provides payments of up to $12,500 or $25,000, depending on the number of employees and business revenue in 2019. Funds will be awarded until they are exhausted. Payments will be made directly to the small business’ commercial lender or commercial lessor.

Basic Criteria

Businesses that employed 10 or more individuals (including owners) prior to COVID-19 and reported 2019 annual G49 revenues of between $1,500,000 and $4,000,000, may apply for up to $12,500 in direct commercial mortgage or commercial rent assistance.

Businesses that employed 15 or more individuals (including owners) prior to COVID-19 and reported 2019 annual G49 revenues of between $4,000,001 and $7,500,000 may apply for up to $25,000 in direct commercial mortgage or commercial rent assistance.

Applicants may apply only once, with only one application per married couple, even if both individuals own businesses. Business owners who own all or a portion of multiple businesses or are in a partnership in more than one business should apply for the business with the greatest need.

Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Incomplete applications are held until all required information is submitted. The award of funds is based on funding availability, and current need and hardship. Also, awards of funds take into consideration the likelihood of a business continuing to operate in the future with assistance provided.

The program is NOT available to:

Home-based businesses

Short-term rentals

Bed-and-breakfast operations

Transient vacation rentals

The program is not applicable to future commercial mortgage or rent beyond the application month.

Requirements:

Applicants must have a valid General Excise Tax License.

Have been a registered business in the State of Hawaii to conduct business in Maui County, and be head-quartered in Maui County for two years prior to March 20, 2020.

Businesses must be listed as Active and in Good Standing on the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs website.

All business applicants must demonstrate significant income losses when comparing their first three GET quarters of 2019 to their first 3 quarters of 2020 GET, and verify significant Commercial Mortgage or Commercial Rent debt since March 20, 2020 that has accumulated due to company’s inability to pay it given COVID 19 issues.

Documentation Required:

Applicants must provide:

A copy of their 2019 Federal Income Tax overview showing total gross income. A copy the first 9 months (or 3 quarters, if filed quarterly) of G45 returns for both 2019 and 2020. A statement of back owed commercial mortgage or commercial rent payments due to demonstrate need. Information on numbers employed prior to March 20, 2020, and currently.



Applicants are required to submit a completed certification that they did NOT receive assistance from the Kōkua Maui County Small Business Recovery & Relief Fund, the Maui County Adaptability Fund, and/or the Maui Chamber of Commerce Micro Business Loan Program.

For more information, visit www.MauiChamber.com or call (808) 244-0081.