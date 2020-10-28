Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections on Moloka‘i on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Maui on Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The inspections are part of the company’s efforts to maintain reliable service.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This includes inspection of equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations.

Dates and locations are subject to change depending on weather.