There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead