October 30, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 30, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 30, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Upcountry
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov