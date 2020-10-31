October 31, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 31, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 31, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light west southwest wind.
East Maui
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov