There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light west southwest wind.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

