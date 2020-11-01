+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Nearly 400 COVID-19 tests were administered to Lānaʻi residents on Saturday during a six-hour mass testing event aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Well over 3,000 tests have been administered on Lānaʻi since the beginning of the outbreak. There were no positive cases reported today on the island. So far, there have been 99 COVID-19 positive cases on the island, 98 of them associated with the recent outbreak.

The state Department of Health reports that a single patient from Lānaʻi was hospitalized. “We had been working on transporting a number of patients from Lānaʻi to Maui. We’ve been working on that over the last few days,” said Maui Managing Director Sandy Baz during a press briefing on Friday. “The details of getting them here to prevent if they did get any worse, overburdening the Lānaʻi health care system. We did not end up transporting anybody. We worked on the details of that, but there was nobody that was in need of transportation to Maui for that purpose. They either got healthier, were recovering from it, or there were a couple that we ended up having to medevac. And so in general the transportation as a group was not made,” he said.

“I thank the Lānaʻi residents who’re protecting themselves and their community by getting tested for this virus,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need to know where the virus has spread to conduct contact tracing and quarantine people who may have contracted the illness. I also want to thank the partnership of Straub Medical Center-Lānaʻi Clinic, Lānaʻi Community Health Center, Pulama Lānaʻi, the National Guard and police officers on Lānaʻi for providing this public health service to our community.”