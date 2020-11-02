November 02, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 2, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 2, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Upcountry
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov