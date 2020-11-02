There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead