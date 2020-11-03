Today is general election day. Voters who did not mail their ballot by the recommended date, can still turn in ballots at a place of deposit.

Places of Deposit on Maui include: Nāpili Fire Station, Lahaina Civic Center, Kalana O Maui County Building, Kahului Fire Station, Pāʻia Community Center, Haʻikū Community Center, Aloha ʻAina Center (810 Kokomo Rd, Haʻikū), Makawao Fire Station, Kula Fire Station, Kīhei Fire Station, Wailea Fire Station, and the Hāna Fire Station.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Voter service centers are also open in Maui County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for accessible voting, same day voter registration, and in person voting. This service is available at: the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku on Maui; the Mitchell Pauʻole Center on Molokaʻi; and the Lānaʻi Council District Office.

Polls close at 7 p.m. The first set of results will be released after 7 p.m. once voter service centers have closed.