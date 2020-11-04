There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light south southeast wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead