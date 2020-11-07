There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

South Side

:

North Shore

:

Central Maui

:

Upcountry

:

East Maui

:

Lanai City

:

Kaunakakai

:

Looking Ahead