November 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 7, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 7, 5:00 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Chris Archer

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

South Side

:

North Shore

:

Central Maui

:

Upcountry

:

East Maui

:

Lanai City

:

Kaunakakai

:

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing