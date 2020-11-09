November 09, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 9, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 9, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov