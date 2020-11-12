High Surf Advisory issued November 12 at 3:30AM HST until November 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

