There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

East Maui

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead